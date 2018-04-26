Messi scores in trademark tussle in EU court - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Messi scores in trademark tussle in EU court – Reuters
Reuters
Messi scores in trademark tussle in EU court
Reuters
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi may register his name as a trademark for sports equipment and clothing, the EU's second highest court said, as he was famous enough to overcome phonetic similarities with Spanish bicycle …
