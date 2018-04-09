Messi, Suarez to support South American World Cup host bid - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Messi, Suarez to support South American World Cup host bid – Vanguard
Messi, Suarez to support South American World Cup host bid
Stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are set to offer their backing to a joint bid from Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay to host the 2030 centenary World Cup, bid organisers said. Messi and Suarez. “Messi will join us in this initiative, and Suarez …
