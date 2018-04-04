Mesut Ozil And I Have Resolved Our Issue- Hector Bellerin — Nigeria Today

Mesut Ozil And I Have Resolved Our Issue- Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin has confirmed that he quickly resolved issues with Mesut Ozil after their on-pitch row during the Gunners’ 3-0 win over Stoke City.

Hector Bellerin And Mesut Ozil were involved in a brief altercation in Sunday’s Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium after Bellerin played a pass to an offside Ozil.

Bellerin spoke about the incident to Sky Sports News on Tuesday and confirmed that the two players soon made peace.

“We are two passionate players and we love the game, and you get into those situations,” the Spaniard said. “Straight after the game, we hugged each other. It happens and what happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch.

“I think he said something like ‘you talk too much’ and to be fair, if I was a guy playing alongside myself, I do probably talk a bit too much!

“But I always want to give information to the players in front of me and I want players to demand from me as well. That is how it works.

“We only have a pair of eyes so, when you have players around you that can give you information, it is always important.

“It is normal to always get into things like that in games, this time the cameras picked it up. This is part of football, it happens every day and once it finishes, we are all friends again.”

