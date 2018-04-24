Met says long rains to continue as floods leave trail of destruction - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Met says long rains to continue as floods leave trail of destruction – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Met says long rains to continue as floods leave trail of destruction
The Standard
Heavy rains are set to continue pounding till the month of June in the country even as the metrological department insists that the water level has surpassed the initial millimeters. A number of river banks have burst its banks due to the heavy rains …
