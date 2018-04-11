METALS-Aluminium extends rally on Rusal; others fall on Syria fears - Reuters — Nigeria Today

METALS-Aluminium extends rally on Rusal; others fall on Syria fears – Reuters

METALS-Aluminium extends rally on Rusal; others fall on Syria fears

Reuters

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) – Aluminium prices extended their rally on Wednesday to a sixth straight session, hitting an 11-week peak, amid persistent worry about shortages after the United States imposed sanctions on Russia's Rusal. Worries about …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

