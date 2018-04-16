Methodist Church asks S'East govs to revive Nkalagu cement factory - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Methodist Church asks S’East govs to revive Nkalagu cement factory – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Methodist Church asks S'East govs to revive Nkalagu cement factory
Vanguard
Says value of human life depreciated under APC govt. By Chimaobi Nwaiwu. NNEWI—METHODIST Church Nigeria, Diocese of Onitsha (Eastern Gateway) has called on South East governors to join hands together to revive the Nkalagu Cement Factory, as it is …
