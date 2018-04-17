 Methodist Church back's Buhari's anti-graft, terrorism wars - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Methodist Church back’s Buhari’s anti-graft, terrorism wars – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 17, 2018


Methodist Church back's Buhari's anti-graft, terrorism wars
The Methodist Church of Nigeria, Metropolitan Diocese of Ikeja, has said it is satisfied with the Federal Government's war against corruption and terrorism. It encouraged President Muhammadu Buhari “to remain focused, dogged and unwavering.” The
