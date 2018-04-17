Methodist Church back’s Buhari’s anti-graft, terrorism wars — Nigeria Today

Methodist Church back’s Buhari’s anti-graft, terrorism wars

The Methodist Church of Nigeria, Metropolitan Diocese of Ikeja, has said it is satisfied with the Federal Government’s war against corruption and terrorism.

It encouraged President Muhammadu Buhari “to remain focused, dogged and unwavering.”

The Diocese stated this on Sunday in a communiqué marking the end of its three-day second annual synod at Elliot Memorial Methodist Church, Iju, Lagos.

The statement was signed by the Bishop, Metropolitan Diocese of Ikeja, Rt. Revd (Dr.) Stephen Adegbite; Synod Secretary, Very Rev. Simeon Onaleke and Lay President, Frederick Ogunjuboun.

It urged Buhari to avoid a selective anti-graft war “but a war under which no one is sacred or untouchable, not minding party affiliation or alliance.”

The synod admonished the Legislature and Judiciary to complement Buhari’s efforts.

“No arm of government should be seen to be mounting a stumbling block against concerted efforts geared towards winning this war,” it said.

The synod noted “with joy” that the Boko Haram “has been severely decimated and its capabilities totally reduced.”

It called for better cooperation in the intelligence community, “so that planned attacks can be nipped in the bud before they are carried out as it was the case in Dapchi, Yobe State, North East, Nigeria.”

Synod also thanked the governments of Switzerland, the United States of America (USA), Great Britain, France and Belgium and the Red Cross for their efforts in securing the release of 101 of the kidnapped Dapchi girls.

“Synod calls on everyone to continue to pray for the unconditional release of Leah Sharibu who is still being held because of her refusal to denounce her faith and others including the Chibok girls yet to be released,” it said.

The church also commended Buhari’s emphasis on food security which, in its view, had boosted rice production to 17 million metric tons per annum from 5.7 million metric tons which it was in 2015.

It, however, lamented the non-passage of the 2018 Budget and “epileptic” power supply in the country.

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, it said, had made “giant strides” especially in infrastructural development.

The church congratulated Ambode for “the peace that continues to reign in state despite the religious, cultural and social diverseness of Lagos residents.”

In particular, it noted the governor’s efforts to stop the notorious “Badoo Cult Group that terrorised the Ikorodu community.”

It, however, appealed for the downward review of the recently increased Land Use Charge.

The church also condemned hate speech, herdsmen attacks and cattle rustling menace, calling on the Federal Government to act fast on a solution.

It added: “Synod regrets the pockets of agitation from across the country, from the Avengers, Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), coupled with the assertion of rights by Ijaw People’s Congress, Oo’dua People’s Congress (OPC), Arewa Youth Congress and Consultative Forum, etc.”

