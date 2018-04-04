Metuh reacts to being called looter by FG — Nigeria Today

Metuh reacts to being called looter by FG
Olisa Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has insisted that he never collected any money from the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), under the leadership of Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd). Metuh is currently facing corruption charges for allegedly receiving the sum of N400m from Dasuki during the build […]
Metuh reacts to being called looter by FG
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!