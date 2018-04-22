 Mexico Records 7667 Murder Rate In Three Months - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mexico Records 7667 Murder Rate In Three Months – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Mexico Records 7667 Murder Rate In Three Months
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Some 7,667 people were killed in Mexico in the first quarter of 2018, up 20 percent on the same period last year, making it the most violent year in two decades, government figures showed Sunday. In 2017, the figure stood at 6,406 violent deaths

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.