MFM FC cash out of CAF Confederation Cup - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

P.M. News

Nigeria's MFM FC were on Wednesday knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCC), despite playing out a 0-0 draw against Djoliba of Mali in the second leg of their play-off tie. The match played at the Modibo Keita Stadium in Bamako saw the hosts
