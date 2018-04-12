 MFM win Akwa United lose in rescheduled NPFL fixtures - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
MFM win Akwa United lose in rescheduled NPFL fixtures

Posted on Apr 12, 2018


MFM win Akwa United lose in rescheduled NPFL fixtures
MFM FC defeated Nasarawa United 2-1, while Rivers United defeated Akwa United 2-0 in a rescheduled Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture.
