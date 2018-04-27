Michael Adeyemo: More details on death of Oyo House Speaker at 47 - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Michael Adeyemo: More details on death of Oyo House Speaker at 47 – Daily Sun
|
Daily Sun
|
Michael Adeyemo: More details on death of Oyo House Speaker at 47
Daily Sun
Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan. The Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Michael Adeyemo, a legal practitioner, is dead. He was said to have slumped and died on Thursday evening, barely five years after the demise of his wife. Daily Sun gathered that …
JUST IN: Oyo Speaker, Michael Adeyemo, is dead
Oyo Speaker, Adeyemo, dies of suspected heart attack at 47
Breaking: Oyo Speaker dies at 47
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!