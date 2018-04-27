Michael Essien Urges Chelsea Not To Sack Antonio Conte — Nigeria Today

Michael Essien Urges Chelsea Not To Sack Antonio Conte

Michael Essien has urged his former Chelsea to keep faith with manager Antonio Conte despite their struggles this term.

Chelsea have mounted a very terrible title defence this season, and have their work cut out to qualify for next year’s Champions League.

They’re currently five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with four matches to play, and their underwhelming form has prompted speculation about Conte’s future.

However, former Chelsea midfielder Essien believes that the Italian could still be the man to turn things around.

“He’s a good coach,” Essien told KweséESPN. “We can see that from last year when he managed to get the best out of the players.

“I think he is still the man but it doesn’t come down to me.”

