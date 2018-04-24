Michael Jackson Loafers from 'Motown 25' Rehearsal Up for Auction (Pics) - Eurweb.com — Nigeria Today

Michael Jackson Loafers from ‘Motown 25’ Rehearsal Up for Auction (Pics) – Eurweb.com
|
|
Michael Jackson Loafers from 'Motown 25' Rehearsal Up for Auction (Pics)
*The black loafers worn by Michael Jackson during rehearsals for his iconic “Motown 25” special in 1983 — and possibly the show itself — have moonwalked toward a Los Angeles-based auction block with an opening price of $10,000. The King of Pop wore …
