Michael Keane Feeling More Settled At Everton Since Sam Allardyce Arrival — Nigeria Today

Michael Keane Feeling More Settled At Everton Since Sam Allardyce Arrival

Everton defender Michael Keane has stressed that he has been “a lot more settled” at the club since Sam Allardyce became manager.

Michael Keane initially struggled at Everton following his £25.6m move from Burnley last summer.

Likewise, Everton were in trouble earlier in the season but, since the arrival of Allardyce in November, they have climbed to eighth in the table and are safe from relegation.

Despite Allardyce being booed by the Toffees faithful on a number of occasions this season due to what has been perceived as a dour style of play, Keane has defended his manager.

“I felt comfortable at Everton straight away,” Keane told The Mirror. “I settled in nicely, but then things did not go well for the team for a few months.

“It was a tough period for everyone and I was part of that. Hopefully I’m coming out of that now and I feel I have been doing consistently well over the past month or so. Those tough experiences can only make you stronger and more determined not to go through the same thing again.

“I’ve been a lot more settled since the manager came in and I know what my role is in the team. You want to be clear-minded and understand your role and responsibilities going into a game. That’s how it is with the manager here.”

