 Michael Owen's Premier League predictions, including Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal - Metro — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Michael Owen’s Premier League predictions, including Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal – Metro

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Metro

Michael Owen's Premier League predictions, including Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal
Metro
It has not been the best of weeks for top-of-the-table Manchester City and things might get even worse for the Champions-elect this weekend given they meet a Tottenham side who are looking to cement their Champions League spot for next season. Ahead of
Transfer Talk: Chelsea join the race for Sao Paulo starlet Eder MilitaoESPN (blog)
Why Roman Abramovich is facing arguably the most important summer of his 15 year reign at ChelseaMirror.co.uk
Morata blames back injury for Chelsea formFox Sports Asia
Bleacher Report –The Eagle Online –HITC –Eurosport.com
all 180 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.