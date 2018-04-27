Micheal Adeyemo is dead — Nigeria Today

Micheal Adeyemo is dead

Michael Adeyemo, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly,is dead, He died on Friday, multiple sources confirmed.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adeyemo, a lawyer, was elected on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) to represent Ibarapa East in the state assembly in 2011. Until then, he was an associate at the law chambers of Olujinmi & Akeredolu & Co in Ibadan.

He was re-elected in 2015 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and elected the speaker of the Assembly. He hails from Lanlate.

He attended IMG School, Oke Ado, Ibadan for his primary education and Celestial Church High School, Oke Ado, Ibadan for secondary education.

Adeyemo earned his first degree in Educational Management from the University of Port Harcourt and LLB from the University of Ibadan in 2004.

In his first term as lawmaker, he was the Deputy Chief Whip and a member of committees of Fund Allocation, Works and Transport, Agriculture, Trade and Investment as well as Appropriation and Public Finance.

He was a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and International Bar Association (IBA) and served in the Executive Committee as an auditor and Assistant Secretary of NBA, Ibadan branch. (NAN)

