Michel, former France player and World Cup coach, dies at 70 - FOXSports.com — Nigeria Today

Michel, former France player and World Cup coach, dies at 70 – FOXSports.com
|
SkySports
|
Michel, former France player and World Cup coach, dies at 70
FOXSports.com
PARIS (AP) Henri Michel, who played for France at the World Cup and later coached the team to the semifinals at the 1986 tournament, has died. He was 70. France's Professional Footballers Association wrote on Twitter that Michel died Tuesday morning …
France mourns Henri Michel
French football 'colossus' Henri Michel dies
Former France manager Henri Michel dies aged 70
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!