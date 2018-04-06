Michelle Obama speaks on running for US presidency — Nigeria Today

Michelle Obama speaks on running for US presidency

Michelle Obama, wife of immediate past President of the United States, Barack Obama has said she would not run for the US president in 2020. Telegraph Newspaper reports that Mrs. Obama stated this while speaking at a women’s leadership conference in Boston on Friday. The former first lady, however, praised Hillary Clinton as a presidential […]

