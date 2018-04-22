Michigan Couple with 13 sons welcome their 14th boy! (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Michigan Couple with 13 sons welcome their 14th boy! (Photos)





A Michigan couple with 13 children (all sons!) welcomed another baby boy into the family on Wednesday.

Jay and Kateri Schwandt, of Rockford, Michigan, weren’t too surprised that evening when their new son Finley Sheboygan entered the world. As in is the family’s tradition, they waited until the birth to learn the baby’s sex.

“We’ve got all boys, so it’s what we’re used to,” Jay, 43, tells PEOPLE. “It would’ve been nice to have a girl, but we’re super excited to have another boy. Some of the boys were hoping for a little sister, and some were rooting for another brother. I was pulling for a girl.”





Finley was born at 5:56 p.m. weighing 8 lbs. and four ounces, WDIV reports.

“We’re just as excited with number 14 as we were with number one. It’s something we really enjoy and the boys have such a good time with it,” Jay says of becoming a father for the 14th time.

The large family has been in headlines in recent years as they welcomed number 13. Now, Jay says their family could finally be complete.

“[Kateri and I] are both in our 40s now so we know we’re coming to the end of this,” he tells PEOPLE. “So when we found out she was expecting number 14 we really relished everything that’s gone along with her being pregnant again thinking this is probably the last time.”

– Culled from People.com Images – People

