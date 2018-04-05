 Microsoft 4Afrika invests in Nigeria to drive the age of innovation in West Africa - Techpoint.ng — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Microsoft 4Afrika invests in Nigeria to drive the age of innovation in West Africa – Techpoint.ng

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Techpoint.ng

Microsoft 4Afrika invests in Nigeria to drive the age of innovation in West Africa
Techpoint.ng
An innovation-driven economy is a game changer – creating jobs, boosting economic growth and attracting investment. Innovation is also the lifeblood of a growing SME sector. As Nigerian vice president Yemi Osinbajo recently said: “Nigeria is a country
Meet the 12 startups that got selected for Microsoft's ScaleUp ProgramFinancial Express

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.