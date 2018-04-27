Microsoft confirms new Surface products will arrive later this year — Nigeria Today

Microsoft confirms new Surface products will arrive later this year

In an earnings call on Thursday, Microsoft executives confirmed that they expect new Surface products this fall to increase hardware revenue. We don’t know what products to expect, but we’re looking forward to possible refreshes of the Surface Pro, Surface Studio, Surface Book, and Surface Laptop.

The post Microsoft confirms new Surface products will arrive later this year appeared first on Digital Trends.

