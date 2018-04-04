 Microsoft ‘excited’ about its secret hardware built for artificial intelligence — Nigeria Today
Microsoft ‘excited’ about its secret hardware built for artificial intelligence

Harry Shum of Microsoft’s AI and Research group says he’s very excited about the company’s upcoming hardware driven by A.I. He doesn’t disclose any details, but Microsoft already admitted it’s working on chips dedicated to A.I.

