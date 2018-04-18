 Microsoft Windows Defender extension offers Chrome users extra protection — Nigeria Today
Microsoft Windows Defender extension offers Chrome users extra protection

Apr 18, 2018

Though Microsoft and Google are fierce competitors, the release of Windows Defender for Chrome can be seen as a win for consumers. It’s designed to help users identify malicious websites and prevent phishing attacks.

