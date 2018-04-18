Microsoft Windows Defender extension offers Chrome users extra protection — Nigeria Today

Microsoft Windows Defender extension offers Chrome users extra protection

Though Microsoft and Google are fierce competitors, the release of Windows Defender for Chrome can be seen as a win for consumers. It’s designed to help users identify malicious websites and prevent phishing attacks.

The post Microsoft Windows Defender extension offers Chrome users extra protection appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

