Microsoft’s OneDrive now has your back in a ransomware attack — Nigeria Today

Microsoft’s OneDrive now has your back in a ransomware attack

Microsoft’s OneDrive Files Restore feature is rolling out to all Office 365 uses, bringing an easier and more reliable way to recover from ransomware attacks and other catastrophic events.

The post Microsoft’s OneDrive now has your back in a ransomware attack appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

