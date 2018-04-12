 Mide Martins marks birthday with beautiful new Photos — Nigeria Today
Mide Martins marks birthday with beautiful new Photos

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mide Martins is a year older today.

The Nollywood Actress shared some lovely photos on her social media page to mark her birthday.

Nollywood actress, Mide martins has just shared some photos for her birthday today!

She flaunted her alluring beauty and baby bump.

The pregnant wife of movie producer, Afeez Owo who just returned from a vacation in January, offered her thanks to God for adding another year to her.

Considering her past and present, one can indeed say that the fabulous young woman has every reason to be grateful to her creator.

