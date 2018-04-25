Miguna Miguna: You Are Persecuting Me the Same Way Moi Did to Matiba - Mwakilishi.com — Nigeria Today

Miguna Miguna: You Are Persecuting Me the Same Way Moi Did to Matiba – Mwakilishi.com
Mwakilishi.com
Miguna Miguna: You Are Persecuting Me the Same Way Moi Did to Matiba
Deported lawyer Miguna Miguna says the government is persecuting him in the same style President Moi's Kanu administration treated the late second liberation hero Kenneth Matiba. Reacting to a tweet where President Kenyatta eulogized Matiba as a …
