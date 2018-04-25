 Miguna Miguna: You Are Persecuting Me the Same Way Moi Did to Matiba - Mwakilishi.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Miguna Miguna: You Are Persecuting Me the Same Way Moi Did to Matiba – Mwakilishi.com

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Mwakilishi.com

Miguna Miguna: You Are Persecuting Me the Same Way Moi Did to Matiba
Mwakilishi.com
Deported lawyer Miguna Miguna says the government is persecuting him in the same style President Moi's Kanu administration treated the late second liberation hero Kenneth Matiba. Reacting to a tweet where President Kenyatta eulogized Matiba as a
Kenyans urged to be fearless in defending what is right in Matiba's honourCapital FM Kenya
Uhuru leads Kenyans in emotional requiem service for Kenneth MatibaKenya Broadcasting Corporation
Miguna 'agrees' with Uhuru for once, but in the same breathe bashes Jubilee governmentNairobi News
The Star, Kenya –Tuko.co.ke –Hivisasa –AllAfrica.com
all 26 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.