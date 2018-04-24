Mikel Can't Wait For “Big” England Friendly; £35 To £75 Tickets Go On Sale - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Mikel Can’t Wait For “Big” England Friendly; £35 To £75 Tickets Go On Sale – Complete Sports Nigeria
Mikel Can't Wait For “Big” England Friendly; £35 To £75 Tickets Go On Sale
Complete Sports Nigeria
Mikel Obi is confident that the Super Eagles will be at their best for the pre-World Cup friendly match against England at Wembley Stadium on 2 June. The Nigeria captain, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Sunday, admitted that the Super Eagles have …
