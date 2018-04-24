Mikel Can’t Wait For “Big” England Friendly; £35 To £75 Tickets Go On Sale — Nigeria Today

Mikel Can’t Wait For “Big” England Friendly; £35 To £75 Tickets Go On Sale

Mikel Obi is confident that the Super Eagles will be at their best for the pre-World Cup friendly match against England at Wembley Stadium on 2 June.

The Nigeria captain, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Sunday, admitted that the Super Eagles have little margin for error since the friendly is so close to the Russia 2018 World Cup.

“The match comes up only two weeks before our first match at the FIFA World Cup,” Mikel, who played in England with Chelsea for over 10 years, told thenff.com on Tuesday.

“It will be a big occasion and a big match for both teams as we both look forward to our respective first matches in Russia.

“England is a special place for me having spent so many years playing there, and it is one country I love to go to. We (Super Eagles) are already talking to each other and everyone is looking forward to the game.”

Nigeria face Croatia in their first group match at the 2018 World Cup at the Kaliningrad Stadium on Saturday, 16th June before games against Iceland (Volgograd, 22nd June) and Argentina (Saint Petersburg 26th June) in Group D.

England will play their first match against Tunisia (Volgograd, 18th June) before matches against Panama (Nizhny Novgorod 24th June) and Belgium (Kaliningrad, 28th June) in Group G.

Meanwhile, tickets for the England/Nigeria match are still on sale, with the lowest ticket going for the sum of £35. There are also tickets for £70, £55 pounds and £45. Concessions are available for students, persons under the age of 16 and senior citizens, with £10 off their preferred ticket.

Organizers told thenff.com on Tuesday that no tickets would be sold on match day at the Wembley Stadium, while urging Nigerian fans to buy the ‘Away Tickets’ as Nigeria will benefit from sales of ‘Away Tickets’.

The post Mikel Can’t Wait For “Big” England Friendly; £35 To £75 Tickets Go On Sale appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

