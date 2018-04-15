Mikel Happy To Score First Goal Of Season In Tianjin Teda Win - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Mikel Happy To Score First Goal Of Season In Tianjin Teda Win – Complete Sports Nigeria



Complete Sports Nigeria Mikel Happy To Score First Goal Of Season In Tianjin Teda Win

Complete Sports Nigeria

By Adeboye Amosu: Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, is happy to open his goal account for Tianjin Teda in the Chinese Super League (CSL) this season, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. Got something to say? The let your voice be heard! Back Pass …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

