Mikel Obi ends goal drought, surpasses English Premier League record - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Mikel Obi ends goal drought, surpasses English Premier League record
The Super Eagles skipper who ended a 12-month goal drought now has more goals than he managed for more than a decade in the English top-flight. John Obi Mikel scored his second goal in the Chinese Super League as Tianjin Teda fought back to seal a 2-1 …
CSL: Mikel Opens Goal Account In Tianjin Teda Home Win
Super Eagles captain Mikel opens his account in China
