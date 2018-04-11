Military Plane Crashes In Algeria, 100 Feared Dead — Nigeria Today

Military Plane Crashes In Algeria, 100 Feared Dead
An Algerian military aircraft, carrying over 100 personnel, crashed on Wednesday near Boufarik airport near the capital Algiers, local media reported. Several people are feared dead in the mishap. The Algerie Presse service agency said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria. Emergency services have been dispatched to the site of the […]
The post Military Plane Crashes In Algeria, 100 Feared Dead appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
