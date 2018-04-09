Millions of Facebook users to find out Monday if Cambridge Analytica shared their data - MarketWatch — Nigeria Today

Millions of Facebook users to find out Monday if Cambridge Analytica shared their data – MarketWatch
|
Economic Times
|
Millions of Facebook users to find out Monday if Cambridge Analytica shared their data
MarketWatch
An estimated 87 million Facebook Inc. users will discover Monday whether their data was misused by Cambridge Analytica. The social-media group FB, -1.34% which has been under fire since it was revealed that the political firm hired by President Donald …
Facebook begins notifying users who had data harvested by Cambridge Analytica
Facebook to tell users if their data was shared with Cambridge Analytica
TECH TRACKER LIVE: Facebook to alert 87 million users affected by Cambridge Analytica data leak today
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!