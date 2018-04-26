Minimum wage: NLC, TUC make fresh demand — Nigeria Today

Minimum wage: NLC, TUC make fresh demand

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), on Thursday demanded that the Minimum Wage Act should be amended every five years. Ms Agnes Sessi, Chairman, Political Committee, States’ Chapter of the NLC, made this demand while presenting the memoranda of the NLC and the TUC in Lagos. Sessi spoke […]

Minimum wage: NLC, TUC make fresh demand

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

