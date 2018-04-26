Minimum wage: NLC, TUC make fresh demand — Nigeria Today

Minimum wage: NLC, TUC make fresh demand
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), on Thursday demanded that the Minimum Wage Act should be amended every five years. Ms Agnes Sessi, Chairman, Political Committee, States’ Chapter of the NLC, made this demand while presenting the memoranda of the NLC and the TUC in Lagos. Sessi spoke […]
