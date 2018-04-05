Inside Labour: Minimum wage debate highlights internecine feuds - Fin24 — Nigeria Today

Inside Labour: Minimum wage debate highlights internecine feuds – Fin24
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Inside Labour: Minimum wage debate highlights internecine feuds
Fin24
Only the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) tried to halt, by means of a failed court interdict, this measure of privatisation. Previously, most unions – and certainly those affiliated to Cosatu — vehemently opposed any move towards privatisation …
Rising Minimum Wages Will Benefit Company Financials
Minneapolis' minimum wage increase offers rare research opportunity
Study shows pessimism over minimum wage increase among Thunder Bay businesses
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!