Miracle Emerges As Winner of Big Brother Nigeria Double Wahala — Nigeria Today

Miracle Emerges As Winner of Big Brother Nigeria Double Wahala

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

After 3 months of intense speculation, drama, tension, romance, hook-ups, breakups and so much more, Big Brother is finally over and  Miracle emerged as the winner of the competition. Miracle emerged as the winner by having the highest votes in the competition. Earlier in the night, Nina was the first to be evicted and then […]

