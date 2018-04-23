“Miracle is proof that Nigerian youths are hardworking, innovative and creative” – Atiku Abubakar celebrates #BBNaija winner — Nigeria Today

“Miracle is proof that Nigerian youths are hardworking, innovative and creative” – Atiku Abubakar celebrates #BBNaija winner





Atiku Abubakar celebrates Miracle

Atiku Abubakar, the Former Vice President of Nigeria has joined millions of Nigerians and fans of BBNaija worldwide to congratulate the Season 3 winner, Miracle Ikechukwu on his victory as the winner of the show.

According to Atiku, ‘congratulations to Miracle, winner of #BBNaija. Miracle is proof that Nigerian youths are hardworking, innovative and creative’.





He added that, ‘may this victory lead to the miraculous for Nigeria’s youth who have shown that they have what it takes to help take this great nation of ours to the next level. To Nigeria’s youth I say, continue to believe in yourselves’.

Congratulations to Miracle, winner of #BBNaija. Miracle is proof that Nigerian youths are hardworking, innovative and creative. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 22, 2018

May this victory lead to the miraculous for Nigeria’s youth who have shown that they have what it takes to help take this great nation of ours to the next level. To Nigeria’s youth I say, continue to believe in yourselves. #BBNaija — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 22, 2018

