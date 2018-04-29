 Miracle reveals who he wants to take to his all expense paid trip to Dubai — Nigeria Today
Miracle reveals who he wants to take to his all expense paid trip to Dubai

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Entertainment

Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle has revealed who he is taking along with him on his trip to Dubai.

He won an all expense paid trip to Dubai for two as part of the grand prize of N45 million as the winner of Big Brother Naija this year.

The handsome pilot, revealed that the person he wants to take with him would either be Nina or his mother. According to him, he’d take either Nina, his lover or his mum.

He said;

“When I heard about the trip, the two people that came to my mind are Nina and my Mom. I know we are all busy right now so if Nina can’t make it then it’s my Mom. Its between the two of them.”

