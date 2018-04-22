 Miracle wins 2018 #BBNaija  — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Miracle wins 2018 #BBNaija 

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Miracle has won the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Nigeria #BBNaija

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He defeated Cee-c to win the N25 million cash prize.

Tobi was evicted after Nina and Alex

 

The post Miracle wins 2018 #BBNaija  appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.