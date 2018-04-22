Miracle Wins Big Brother Naija Season 3 — Nigeria Today

Miracle Wins Big Brother Naija Season 3

After 84 entertaining days, Miracle has been announced as the winner of the third season of the Big Brother Naija show. He beat finalists Cee-C, Tobi, Nina and Aex to win the grand prize worth 45 million naira. The housemate was announced as the winner by Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the Live Finale show, which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018. […]

The post Miracle Wins Big Brother Naija Season 3 appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

