Misappropriated N6m unsettles Delta community — Nigeria Today

Misappropriated N6m unsettles Delta community
The alleged misappropriation of 6 Million fund said to have been released by the Delta State Government following the demolition of some property along Ughelli Asaba Expressway belonging to the people of Ogwashi-Uku community in the State by some indigenes of Ogbe-Ubu Quarters in the community, has sparked off fresh trouble. Chief Austin Okeibunor, an […]
