 Misappropriated N6m unsettles Delta community — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Misappropriated N6m unsettles Delta community

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The alleged misappropriation of 6 Million fund said to have been released by the Delta State Government following the demolition of some property along Ughelli Asaba Expressway belonging to the people of Ogwashi-Uku community in the State by some indigenes of Ogbe-Ubu Quarters in the community, has sparked off fresh trouble. Chief Austin Okeibunor, an […]

Misappropriated N6m unsettles Delta community

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.