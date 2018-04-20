Mischievous Nigerians twisted Buhari’s London statement – Presidency — Nigeria Today

Mischievous Nigerians twisted Buhari’s London statement – Presidency

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has descended on Nigerians who criticised President

Muhammdu Buhari statement in London, accusing them of twisting the President’s statements.

President Buhari had been quoted to have said Nigerian youths were lazy and illiterate, sparking

nationwide outrage since Wednesday.

Adesina however, in a statement on Thursday, accused the critics of manipulating the comment of the

President.

“At the Commonwealth Business Forum in London on Wednesday, April 18, President Muhammadu

Buhari gave a keynote address on Making Business Easier between Commonwealth Countries. The

presentation was followed by a discussion, and question and answer session.

Responding to a question, President Buhari had cause to talk about some Nigerian youths, and he said:

"We have a very young population; our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million. More

than 60 per cent of the population is below the age of 30. A lot of them have not been to school and

they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country, therefore they should sit and do

nothing and get housing, healthcare and education free,” the statement read in part.

It continued: “Typical of their stock in trade, manipulators and twisters of statements of Mr. President,

who lie in wait to make mischief, interpreted the comment to mean that President Buhari had taken all

Nigerian youths to the cleaners. But elementary English recognises a wide gulf between "a lot of" and

the word "all." How can "a lot of them," suddenly transmogrify to mean “all of them?” Mischievous and

unconscionable!

There is no way President Buhari, father of the Nigerian nation in every sense of the word, who equally

has biological children of his own in the youths age bracket, will pass a vote of no confidence on all

youths. It can only exist in the imagination of those who play what the President has described as

"irresponsible politics" with everything.

President Buhari has always applauded and celebrated Nigerian youths who excel in different areas of

endeavour, from sports, to academia, and other realms. And he will continue to do so, because he

values the youths, and knows that they are the fulcrum on which the future of the country rests.

Indeed, every country has its share of idle population, and it is the bounden duty of government at all

levels, to create an enabling environment for them to actualise their potentials. That is what President

Buhari is committed to doing.

It is futile for mischief makers to lie in wait, and take a minor part of the words of the President, and

turn it into negative commentary, peradventure they could diminish the profile of the President.

Nigerians across all walks of life know who is serving them faithfully and truly, and they will always

reciprocate such fidelity as occasions demand,” the statement read in part.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

