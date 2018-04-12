MISIC: Ijo Baba Milli – Staqk G — Nigeria Today

MISIC: Ijo Baba Milli – Staqk G

After Appearing On The Chypher Along Side Falz, Dremo, Poe, and Yoye(Which Was Published On Your 360nobs), Staqk G Just Keeps Getting Bigger And Better With His Art. Versatile With His Flows Which He Delivers In English And Indigenous Lyrics, #IjoBabaMilli Is Certainly The Song To Get You Dancing As It Rides The Shaku Shaku Wave. A song which has also been retweeted and hyped by Olamide Himself.

Passionate And Hardworking With His Art Staqk G Also Runs A Weekly IG Show Titled #StaqkSessionSaturday Which Garners More Than 4 thousand Views. Produced By Slynfit Kindly Listen And Enjoy.

Twitter & IG: Staqk_G

Facebook: StaqkG

AUDIO HERE

