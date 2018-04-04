Missing $49.8bn: Why Alison-Madueke, others were not indicted – Makarfi — Nigeria Today

Missing $49.8bn: Why Alison-Madueke, others were not indicted – Makarfi
Former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, has explained why the immediate past Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke or any other individual was not indicted in the infamous missing $49.8 billion proceeds to federation account. Makarfi told finance journalists in Abuja on Wednesday that Alison-Madueke was not indicted by the […]
