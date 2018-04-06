Mixed fortunes for Team Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Mixed fortunes for Team Nigeria

Team Nigeria recorded mixed fortunes at the on-going XXI Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in the two events they participated in yesterday.

While the men’s Table Tennis team won two games decided already, it was not so good for two of their boxers as they crashe out in the round of 32.

The men’s Table tennis team of Olajide Omotayo, Bode Abiodun and Azeez Jamiu dismissed their coubterparts from Belize 3-0. Omotayo beat Rohit Pagarani, Abiodun beat Devesh Hukmai, both in the singles while the pair of Jamiu and Omotayo defeated Terra Su and Hukmani.

The same team also defeated Malaysia 3-1 in their second game.

However in the boxing event, Adeola Soyoye fighting in the Light weight class for the 60kg category lost 3-1 to Thadiuas Katua from Papua New Guinea while Osita Umeh was pummeled 5-0 by his India counterpart, Manoj Kumar.

Both boxers are now effectively out of contention for the dollar rain promised by the sports ministry for athletes who win medals at the Games. Gold medallists were promised $5000, $3000 for silver and $2000 for bronze.

