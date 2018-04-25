Miyetti Allah vows to fish out criminal herdsmen in Edo — Nigeria Today

Miyetti Allah vows to fish out criminal herdsmen in Edo

The national body of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has vowed to fish out criminal herders in Edo State.

It said there was no need for herdsmen to destroy farmlands in Edo because of abundant grass in the state adding that they have requested to allow some of their members be part of the state government committee.

National President (ARDON ZURU) of MACBAN, Alhaji Mohamed Kirowa, spoke in Benin City at meeting with farmers in the state convened by the State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo.

Alhaji Kirowa whose speech was presented by Secretary General of Association, Alhaji Baba Usman, said crisis between farmers and herders in some states would have been averted if the state governors adopted the body’s initiative.

Kirowa stated that the peace experienced in Ekiti, Katsina and Sokoto was because the governors followed their initiative.

He assured farmers in the state that real herdsmen would not destroy their crops again.

Kirowa told the farmers that any herdsman sighted moving freely with dangerous weapons are cattle rustlers and criminals.

His words, “We are peace loving association that is what why we have prominent citizens as members of this association. This association has been in existence for more than 30 years. We don’t condone violence in whatever way. We are not a party to whatever form of atrocities.

“We see the violence as being perpetrated by criminals. What a lot of people don’t know is that our members, the pastoralists are at the receiving end of most of this crisis. Our members have lost over 2 million cows to cattle rustling. Our members also suffer from hands of the kidnappers.

“The greatest offence of the herders is the destruction of farmlands. We always spoke against night grazing. We don’t like it. Politicians have made the crisis a political ground. They take advantage of the crisis for their political end. We must fish out criminals in our midst.

“We suffer from them, we suffer from the kidnappers. They kill herdsmen, collect their cows and continue to move. The Media houses are not being fair us that is way their report is one sided. We have been in Edo for the past three days. We came because of what is happening across the state. We have talked with our members..

“We have come to sensitise and told them how they should be behaving. We are not a violent association. We are a responsible association. If you respect your cows, you have to respect the farmlands of people.

“It is our hope that things will begin to change. We are here because Governor Obaseki has concern for security. We are mediating with farmers. I am sure from now on things will begin to change. If we continue to sustain this, things will begin to change.”

Spokesman for the Edo farmers, Osadolor Odunamen, said they would watch out to see if herdsmen in the state would obey the directive of their national body.

Osadolor stated that it is only when the herdsmen stayed away from their farms before they would believe them and ensure peaceful co-existence.

Kokumo on his part said the meeting was to ensure that herdsmen are made to be law-abiding.

The post Miyetti Allah vows to fish out criminal herdsmen in Edo appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

