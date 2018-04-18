 Mkhwebane bows to pressure for new probe into politicians' links to Vrede dairy scandal - Business Day — Nigeria Today
Business Day

Mkhwebane bows to pressure for new probe into politicians' links to Vrede dairy scandal
Under fire public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears to have succumbed to pressure from MPs: she has confirmed that she will launch a new probe into the role played by politicians in the Gupta-linked Vrede dairy farm project. However, Mkhwebane
Mkhwebane's Estina Do-Over: Can She Take On Ace?HuffPost South Africa
Mkhwebane to investigate Magashule's role in Estina Dairy projecteNCA
S. Africa to open fresh probe into major corruption scandalXinhua

