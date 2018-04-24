Mmabatho Montsho pens touching letter to Michael Komape's family - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

Mmabatho Montsho pens touching letter to Michael Komape’s family – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
Mmabatho Montsho pens touching letter to Michael Komape's family
Actress and activist Mmabatho Montsho wrote a heart-wrenching letter to the family of five-year-old, Michael Komape who drowned in faeces after falling into a school pit toilet. Michael, a grade R learner then aged five, fell into a pit toilet to his …
