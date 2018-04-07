 MMM shuts down globally — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MMM shuts down globally

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), which collapsed over a year ago in some countries, particularly in Nigeria has finally shut down. Mavrodi launched his controversial scheme in 2011 and crashed in Nigeria in December 2016; with millions of Naira belonging to Nigerians still missing. The Ponzi scheme in a Statement on its official website […]

The post MMM shuts down globally appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.